Marian E. Hogue
Manchester - Marian E. Hogue, age 93, of Manchester, died at 4:31 AM Friday, January 3, 2020, at Country Meadows of York - West. She was the wife of the late James B. Hogue, Jr.
Born October 15, 1926 in Goodyear, Cumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Mark E. and Ethel I. (Trump) Weiser. Mrs. Hogue retired from Scrivner, and prior to that had worked for P.A. & S. Small Company.
Mrs. Hogue is survived by four sons, James B. Hogue, and his wife Jean of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Joseph E. Hogue, and his wife Margie of Manchester, Thomas M. Hogue, and his wife Tara of York, and Douglas T. Hogue of Palmyra; a daughter, Susan E. Nauss, and her husband A. Howard of York; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; a great great grandson; and a sister, Joyce King of Idaville. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Arlene Delp and Romaine Gardner; and a brother, Everett Weiser.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Thursday, January 9, 2020, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with Chaplain Michael Fischer officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Union Fire Company #1, 201 York Street, Manchester PA 17345.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020