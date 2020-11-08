Marian L. Lentz Price
Dillsburg - Marian L. Lentz Price, 73, entered into rest at 5:42 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at The Bridges at Bent Creek. She was the loving wife of Wilmer W. Price and the late Ralph L. Lentz.
Born November 26, 1946 in West York, she was a daughter of the late Howard C. and Dorothy R. (Smith) Trout.
Marian graduated from Spring Grove Area High School in 1964. She then worked as a teller at Spring Grove Bank and babysat Gerald and Ruth Cook's children, as well as Sheriff Richard P. Keverleber's children. She had also worked for a family restaurant in Dover. Later in life, she was primarily a homemaker.
Marian was a member of Bermudian Church of the Brethren. She volunteered with Dover Area Food Bank and enjoyed playing Bingo.
In addition to her husband, Wilmer, Marian is survived by her brother, Lee C. Trout of Selingsgrove. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Barry L. Trout and a sister, Patricia A. Trout-Juvan.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marian's graveside service at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 in Salem Union Cemetery, 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover. Officiating will be Bermudian Church of the Brethren's Associate Pastor of Visitation, Georgia Markey. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Ministries, 62 N. Main St., Dover, PA 17315; Dover Area Community Library, 3700-3 Davidsburg Rd., Dover, PA 17315; Cross Keys Village - The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350; or Residential Home Health & Residential Hospice, 900 Century Drive, Suite 201, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com
to share condolences with the family.