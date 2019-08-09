|
|
Marian Louise (Moul) Sterner
Spring Grove - Marian Louise (Moul), beloved wife of William Martin Sterner, died on August 5, 2019 after succumbing to a rare form of breast cancer. They recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Born on October 12, 1934 to Clayton Moul and Elizabeth Shriver, she was the youngest of four children, and lived most of her life as a resident of Spring Grove, although late of SpiritTrust Lutheran Home in York. She is survived by her sisters, Jean Hershner of Williamsburg, VA, and Faye Lari (David) of Baltimore, MD, husband Bill, daughter Wendy Levin (Lonny) of Evanston, IL, son Thomas of Newville, PA, six grandsons (William, Andrew and Michael Sterner, Thomas (Jennifer) and Eric Caldwell, and Jake Levin) and one great granddaughter, Emma Sterner. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers (Robert and Edward Moul), infant son William Mark, daughter Paula Caldwell (Thomas) and infant grandson Jack Clayton Levin. She was 84.
Although a lifelong resident of Spring Grove, Marian attended and graduated from West York High School (class of 1952). Her family attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Main Street in Spring Grove, and to the end of her life Marian was deeply and spiritually committed to its ministry. Despite raising her family, working for 25 years at Dentsply in York, and earning the nickname "the Flower Lady" for creating her beautiful gardens, she found time to volunteer in many capacities at the church, and within the community at large.
She took great pains to facilitate the work of the church quilting group, was a faithful food pantry and rescue mission volunteer and an active Girl Scout Leader. Her work on various church committees gave her the opportunity to write to and support children in Africa, help rehab and coordinate the operation of a home for low income/immigrant/emergency needs families in Spring Grove, and assist in the search and selection of St. Paul's clergy. Throughout the years pastors looked upon her as a dedicated and hardworking helper in God's work, who always rose to the challenge of helping others. This spirit of volunteerism and compassion became the cornerstone of her life, and is the legacy she wished to pass on to her children and grandchildren.
In this vein, Marian's last gift of love was the donation of her body to science, with the hope that the study of her cancer could mean others may be spared the scourge of this terrible disease. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public funeral or memorial services. The family wishes to thank Aseracare Hospice, ComforCare and the 2nd floor Nurses at SpiritTrust for their loving care and family support. Also to Beck's Funeral and Cremation Home for their assistance.
The family suggests donations be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Spring Grove, or to Aseracare Hospice.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019