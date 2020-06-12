Marian (Harris) Trout "Chula"
Stewartstown - Marian (Harris) Trout "Chula" died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was 94 years young. Marian was married to Cecil Leslie Trout on February 6, 1946 and Cecil died in June of 1996. At the time of his death they had been married for 50 years.
Born in El Paso, TX she was a daughter of the late Frank and MaryLou (Hassell) Trout. Chula graduated from high school in El Paso, TX and Towson State College (B.S. and M.Ed.) She taught Elementary and Middle School for 25 years in Hartford County, MD. She was a faithful member of Stewartstown Presbyterian Church where she was a deacon, adult Sunday school teacher, Sunday school Superintendent, an office assistant, among other things. Marian worked in the Mason-Dixon Library in Stewartstown after retiring. She was a long time member of the Stewartstown Business and Professional Women, as well as a long time member, Regent and Chaplain of the Daughters of the American Colonists, the Baron's Chapter (DAC) since 1974; member and Regent of Daughters of the American Revolution, the Colonel James Smith Chapter (DAR) since 1976 and assisted with swearing in new citizens every July 4th. She enjoyed being a tour guide of the Plough Tavern in York. Grandma Chula enjoyed doing needlepoint and embroidery and made several decorative pillows around the house. Her favorite thing was taking care of her "inside cats" and "outside cats". She had at least four inside cats at any given time. She also had quite a few outside cats. Marian kept track of all her feral cats, knew all their names, tracked when they were not feeling well, fed them, befriended them, had them all neutered/spayed by her local veterinarian, and released them back in her yard where she continued to care for them. Once in a while, there was one who settled enough she could bring it into the house. In her neighborhood she was known as the "cat lady".
Marian is survived by three sons Richard Leslie Trout (Pastor Lynne), Christopher Nash Trout and David Andrew Trout (Kathleen) and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Keith Lee Trout and her sister Betsy House.
Following cremation, interment will be held privately. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., Stewartstown is assisting the family during this time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to Stewartstown Presbyterian Church, 14 College Ave, P.O. Box 277, Stewartstown, PA 17363 in her memory.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 17, 2020.