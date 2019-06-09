|
|
Marian V. Roach
York - Marian V. (Plowman) Roach, 96, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late James O. Roach who died on March 26, 1997.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with Pastor Ron Susek officiating. A visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery.
Born on May 3, 1923 in York, she was a daughter of the late Gordon and Ada (Sipe) Plowman. Marian was employed by Martin Memorial Library for 40 years, most happily as a member of the Interlibrary Loan Department.
During WWII, Marian served the war effort as a Rosie the Riveter in California working on B29's. She was an avid book reader, loved her cats and was especially devoted to her family. Mrs. Roach was a member of Fourth United Methodist Church in York for over 30 years.
Mrs. Roach is survived by three sons, Christopher L. Roach and his wife, Linda of Lake Barrington, IL, Timothy Roach and his wife, Michele of Elizabethtown and Dusty M. Roach and his wife, Mary Anne of Fort Wayne, IN; five grandchildren, Christopher, Brendan, Erin, Emily and Lara; and five great grandchildren, Colton, Gavin, Madeline, Amelia and Dominic. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Laverne, Harold, Francis and her cherished sister, Jean.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial contributions be made to an animal protection agency of one's choice, especially one advocating the no kill rescue of felines.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 9, 2019