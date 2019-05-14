|
Marie A. (Giandalia) Herner
Dover - Marie A. (Giandalia) Herner, 68, of Dover, PA formerly of Lancaster, PA passed away at York Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was born in Lancaster to the late Maria (Crapanzano) and John Giandalia. She was the loving wife to Al Herner for over 47 years.
Marie graduated from Millersville University with bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She enjoyed substitute teaching at various area schools. Marie enjoyed baking and cooking. She was an avid reader and an exceptional storyteller. She loved going on family trips to the Jersey shore. Most of all she loved raising her family and cherished spending time with them, remembering every special moment was an extraordinary gift. Her wonderful sense of humor and laugh will be remembered by all those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her husband, Al, Marie is survived by her son, John (Amy) of Milford, NH and 3 Grandchildren: Thomas, Andrew and Ella; her siblings: Joseph Giandalia of Landisville, James Giandalia of Mountville, Carmela Kemper of Arizona, Rosalie Giandalia of Lancaster and Ross Giandalia (Doug Tankesley) of Lancaster as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Marie was preceded in death by her son, Michael Herner.
A viewing will take place from 10 AM to 11 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with The Rev. Daniel K. Richards as Celebrant, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asana Hospice and Palliative Care, 4813 Jonestown Road, Suite 201, Harrisburg, PA 17109 or , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
