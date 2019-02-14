Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Marie Benner


Seven Valleys - Marie B. (Zeller) Benner, 79, of North Codorus Township, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at her home.

Born May 31, 1939, in Summit, NJ, she is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Augusta (Whittenhagen) Zeller, and her husband of 54 years, Richard Dale Benner.

Marie loved romance novels, animals, and home improvement projects. She was the mom whose door was always open to the neighborhood kids, the helper when family were in need, the friend with a listening ear, and the grandma who was ready with love and advice.

Survivors include her two children, Mark A. Benner of Alexandria, VA, and Melissa Renzulli of Seven Valleys; four grandchildren; a brother, Robert Rohrer of York; a sister, Dorothy Fletcher of York; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd in York is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019
