Marie Burgess
York - Marie Burgess, age 85, of York, died at 5:50 PM Friday, March 6, 2020, at Colonial Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Chester S. Burgess.
Born October 24, 1934 in Lewisberry, a daughter of the late Herman and Daisy (Arnold) Hughes, she was known for singing with her husband, as he played the accordion, at local churches, nursing homes, and campgrounds. She attended Parkville Bible Church in Etters.
Mrs. Burgess is survived by her brother, Eugene Hughes, and his wife Shirley, of York; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Paul Elmer, Lester, Walter, Mearl, Carl, and Glenn Hughes; and four sisters, Margaret Weaver, Esther Conley, Ruth Biller, and Marion Anderson.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Parkville Bible Church, 800 Whisler Road, Etters, with The Rev. Andrew Grate officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Parkville Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkville Bible Church, 800 Whisler Road, Etters PA 17319.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020