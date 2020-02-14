|
Marie E. Delbaugh
Manchester Borough - Marie E. Delbaugh, age 78, of Manchester, died at 11:30 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of James E. "Jim" Delbaugh.
Born February 2, 1942, in Shamokin, she was a daughter of the late John and Angelina "Nellie" (Oshinski) Pawelczyk. She was a member of Holy Infant Catholic Church, and enjoyed visiting the Northeastern Senior Center, and going to the Knights of Columbus BINGO.
In addition to her husband of 55 years, Mrs. Delbaugh is survived by three daughters, Christine Pierson, and her husband Gary, of Connecticut, Maryann Noll, and her husband Kevin, of York, and Tammy Raffensberger, and her husband, Bret, of York Haven; seven grandchildren, Tyler Maher, Zachary Pierson, Jonathan Maher, Kyle Pierson, Breanna Noll, Makayla Noll, and Sierra Noll; siblings, John Pawelczyk, Sandra Sheetz, Anthony "Tony" Pawelczyk, Barbara Pawelczyk, and Marion "Mar" Pawelczyk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Holy Infant Church, 535 Conewago Creek Road, Manchester, with her pastor, Father William Forrey, officiating. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 22, 2020