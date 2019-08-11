|
|
Marie Elaina Klinedinst
Rehoboth, DE - Marie Elaina Klinedinst passed away at her home in Rehoboth, DE on July 24, 2019. She was born on October 26,1957 in York, PA to Clair and Victoria Klinedinst of York. Marie was a 1976 graduate of William Penn High School and a certified Phlebotomist.
She is survived by her mother, Victoria Klinedinst of Stewartstown; four siblings, Clair Klinedinst III and wife Lori of Stewartstown, Elizabeth Petroshuk of Dover, Michael Klinedinst of York and John Kinedinst and wife Angela of Stewartstown; her loyal companion Brooklyn and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her father, Clair Klinedinst II and brother Brian Klinedinst.
"We will always carry your memory in our hearts"
Private services in York, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019