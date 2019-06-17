Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Saviour Cemetery
3420 Susquehanna Trail North
York, PA
Marie J. Amey


York - Marie Josephine Amey, age 89, of Cookeville, TN, passed away Monday December 10, 2018 at NHC of Cookeville.

A graveside service will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Holy Saviour Cemetery 3420 Susquehanna Trail North, York. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mrs. Amey was born June 27, 1929 in York, PA to the late James and Rachel Alfone Ventrice.

Mrs. Amey was a licensed beautician, who owned and operated Marie's Beauty Salon in York, PA. for 54 years, before retiring and moving to Cookeville in 2011.

She is survived by two brothers, Carl Ventrice Sr. of Cookeville, Alfonso Ventrice and wife, Beverly of York, PA; step daughter Fran (Amey) Bupp of York; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Amey; and sister, Antionette Ventrice Scarpato.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 17, 2019
