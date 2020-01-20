|
|
Marie J. Price
Shippensburg - On Saturday, January 18, 2020, Marie J. (Powers) Price, 86, passed away at UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg. She was the loving wife of the late Jesse E. Price for 47 years. Marie was born on July 21, 1933 in Durham, KY to the late Burley F. and Savannah I. (Mullins) Powers. She was a member of the Church of God in White Hall, MD.
Surviving her are her children, Evelyn Southerly and husband Frank, Larry Price, Sr. and wife Cindy, Roger Price, Sr. and wife Deonna, and David Tobery and wife Dale Lynn; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her husband; one daughter, Linda Clark; her parents and three siblings.
Public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 23 from 7-9pm at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24 at 10am. Interment will follow in Wiseburg Cemetery, White Hall, MD. Pastors David R. and Jerry A. Price will officiate.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020