Glen Rock - Marie L. (Leonard) Rajaniemi, 89, of Glen Rock, passed away on Saturday March 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late James Arthur Rajaniemi.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. Burial will follow in Zion Shaffer's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Seven Valleys. A visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. There will be no viewing.

Mrs. Rajaniemi was born on January 30, 1931 in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, a daughter of the late William F. and Winnie D. (Walker) Leonard.

Marie and her late husband owned and operated the former Glen Drive-In-Restaurant, near Sticks in Codorus Township from 1973 to 1977. She had retired as a manager of a bookstore in Dublin, NH.

Marie was formerly of Shaffer's Church Road, and she enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, cooking, knitting, music, and dancing.

She is survived by three daughters, Donna M. Flickinger and her husband Gary of Gettysburg, Bonnie R. Newton and her companion Vernon Hawkes of Glen Rock, and Terri J. Wherley and her husband David M of Glen Rock; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Elaine Pyde and Jeanne Deschenes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice 2600 Eastern Boulevard, Suite 209, York, PA 17402.

Condolences may be shared at Geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
