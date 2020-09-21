Marie L. (Smith) Rohrbaugh
Jacobus - Marie L. (Smith) Rohrbaugh, 98, of Jacobus, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at York Hospital, following a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Stuart M. Rohrbaugh.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wed. Sept 23, 2020 at St. Jacob's (Stone) Church Cemetery, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville with Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard, officiating.
Mrs. Rohrbaugh was born on August 7, 1922 and was a daughter of the late Harry and Mantilla (Cornbower) Smith.
She was employed as a machine operator with AMP, Inc, at several local plants, retiring in 1986 after over 40 years of employment.
Marie was a member of St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC Church, the Codorus Valley Historical Society, Windy Hill Senior Center, Spring Grove, and the AMP Retirees Association.
She loved to bake pies and other bake goods and had made pies for the former Wiley's Restaurant in Jacobus.
She leaves a daughter, Brenda L. Shaffer of York; two sons, Gary L. Rohrbaugh of York, and Dean M. Rohrbaugh and his wife Mindy of Reston, VA.; 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Joann Rohrbaugh.
In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC Church, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, PA 17329.
