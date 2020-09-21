1/1
Marie L. (Smith) Rohrbaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie L. (Smith) Rohrbaugh

Jacobus - Marie L. (Smith) Rohrbaugh, 98, of Jacobus, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at York Hospital, following a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Stuart M. Rohrbaugh.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wed. Sept 23, 2020 at St. Jacob's (Stone) Church Cemetery, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville with Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard, officiating.

Mrs. Rohrbaugh was born on August 7, 1922 and was a daughter of the late Harry and Mantilla (Cornbower) Smith.

She was employed as a machine operator with AMP, Inc, at several local plants, retiring in 1986 after over 40 years of employment.

Marie was a member of St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC Church, the Codorus Valley Historical Society, Windy Hill Senior Center, Spring Grove, and the AMP Retirees Association.

She loved to bake pies and other bake goods and had made pies for the former Wiley's Restaurant in Jacobus.

She leaves a daughter, Brenda L. Shaffer of York; two sons, Gary L. Rohrbaugh of York, and Dean M. Rohrbaugh and his wife Mindy of Reston, VA.; 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Joann Rohrbaugh.

In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC Church, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, PA 17329.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved