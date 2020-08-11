1/1
Marie May Stough
Marie May Stough

York - Marie May (Spangler) Stough, 79, of York, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Pappus House in York. She is the wife of Richard S. Stough, Jr.

She was born October 15, 1940 in York and was the daughter of the late Eugene and Edith (Baublitz) Spangler.

Marie is survived by her children; grandchildren; brothers and sister.

A celebration of life service and burial for Marie will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf. Officiating at the service will be The Reverend Philip Nace.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a contribution to the Pappus House, 253 Cherry Street, York, PA 17402

To share memories of Marie please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com








Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
