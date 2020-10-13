1/1
Marie R. Miller
Marie R. Miller

York - Marie R. (Klinedinst) Miller, 93, entered into rest on Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Miller.

A viewing will be held 10-11:00am Friday, October 16 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 309 S. George St. York. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am with Rev. John Kuchinski as celebrant. A private burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Miller was born June 4, 1927 in Pleasant Hill, York Co., the daughter of the late Paul and Edith (Sullivan) Klinedinst. Marie was a Life-master Bridge player and seamstress. She was a loving mother, not only to her daughters, grand and great-grandchildren, but to all who knew her.

Surviving are Marie's daughters, Barbara A. Miller and partner Larry Papach of Mountain Top, PA, Carol M. Hillman and husband JB of Philadelphia, and Ann M. Leas and husband Jeffrey of York; Grandchildren Michael Zeigler, Travis Worley, Taryn Leas, Taylor Hillman, Vaughn Hillman; two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Marie was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Zeigler.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org.






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
