Services
DeBaptiste Funeral Homes - West Chester
25 S. Worthington St.
West Chester, PA 19382
610-696-4812
For more information about
Marilee Jones
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church of Paoli
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church of Paoli
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilee Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilee Keenheel Jones


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilee Keenheel Jones Obituary
Marilee Keenheel Jones

York - Marilee Keenheel Jones made a peaceful transition to eternal rest on April 27, 2019. Born in York, PA on March 4, 1930, she was the fifth child of the late Herbert Lee Keenheel, Sr. and Pearl Sexton-Keenheel. She was the wife of the late Charles Jones who passed two months ago.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son Kim Alan Jones (Lin) of Richmond; one foster sister, Beatrice Ramsey (Bobby) of York; three god-daughters: Freda Macklin, Aleta Dorm and Jordan Ewing; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00AM with viewing from 9-11AM at New Hope Baptist Church of Paoli. Interment will take place on May 13 at Lebanon Cemetery, York, PA.

Uplifting Life services are being provided by DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc., West Chester, 610-696-4812, www.DeBaptiste.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now