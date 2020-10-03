Marilyn Grimm

Marilyn GrimmYork - Marilyn Kay Grimm, 77, of York, died on October 1, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital at UPMC Memorial. She was the wife of John D. Grimm of York with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage. Born in York on November 3, 1942, she was the daughter of the late William S. and Pansy R. (Broyles) Brillhart.Marilyn was self-employed and was a driver and did administrative duties.In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters April Lynne Randle and her husband Benjamin, II of York, Cynthia Ann Blasser and her husband Todd of York; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren; six brothers and sisters, Kathy Bowman, David Brillhart, Wayne Brillhart, Joseph Brillhart, Penny Brillhart and Melissa Brillhart all of York.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:30 am at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., PO Box 7023, Marrifield, VA 22116.