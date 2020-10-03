1/1
Marilyn Grimm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Grimm

York - Marilyn Kay Grimm, 77, of York, died on October 1, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital at UPMC Memorial. She was the wife of John D. Grimm of York with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage. Born in York on November 3, 1942, she was the daughter of the late William S. and Pansy R. (Broyles) Brillhart.

Marilyn was self-employed and was a driver and did administrative duties.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters April Lynne Randle and her husband Benjamin, II of York, Cynthia Ann Blasser and her husband Todd of York; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren; six brothers and sisters, Kathy Bowman, David Brillhart, Wayne Brillhart, Joseph Brillhart, Penny Brillhart and Melissa Brillhart all of York.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:30 am at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., PO Box 7023, Marrifield, VA 22116.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved