Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
Kreutz Creek Cemetery
4801 Pleasant Valley Road
York, PA
View Map
Marilyn J. Sheetz


1926 - 2020
Marilyn J. Sheetz Obituary
Marilyn J. Sheetz

York, PA - Marilyn J. Sheetz, 93, of York, PA, died at the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown on April 22, 2020. She was the wife of Joseph A. Sheetz.

Born July 29, 1926 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry C. and Edith M. (Smith) Wilt.

Marilyn retired as a Bus Driver for Eastern York School District following 37 years of employment.

She was a 1943 graduate of North York High School and is a member of Trinity U.C.C. in Hellam, PA.

In addition to her husband, Marilyn is survived by three daughters, Cheryl R. Koons and her husband Bruce of York, Linda D. Hildebrand and her husband Terry of Hellam, PA and Kathy J. Meals and her husband William of Tarpon Springs, FL, six grandchildren, Melissa Falk, Denise Dedrick, Michele Smeltzer, Brandon Fisher, Justin Fisher and Jennifer Gladfelter and eight great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Kreutz Creek Cemetery, 4801 Pleasant Valley Road, York, PA 17406 with her pastor, the Rev. Kelly Shiflett, officiating. Friends and guests should meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity U.C.C., 200 Hellam Street, Hallam, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
