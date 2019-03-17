|
|
Marilyn Patricia Taylor
New Freedom - Marilyn Patricia Taylor, 71, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Herman Martin and Thelma Lucille (Hoover) Kempske. Marilyn had been employed by: Thomas Manufacturing, American Insulator Company, Rutter's Farm Stores, and Caraustar Box Company. She was a life member of the American Dairy Goat Association, and her hobbies included raising her guinea birds, cats, and white doves.
Surviving is her only daughter, Jacqueline P. Boyd, and her husband Daniel of Red Lion; her Aunt Gladys Downs; her caretaker and dear friend, Paul "Danny" Hess; and many cousins. She will be remembered as a kind and generous person and will be missed by many.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a visitation on Monday, March 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, with a memorial service starting at 7 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cademartori officiating. Interment is private and at the convenience of her family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to: . - Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware Office, 150 Monument Road Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019