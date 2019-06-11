Marion A. Hartlaub



York - Marion A. Hartlaub, 86, of York, PA, entered God's eternal care, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Pleasant Acres Nursing Center, York, PA.



Marion was born in Brodbecks, PA, on June 12, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Curtis M. and Mary (Kessler) Albright. She was the loving wife of the late Jack G. Hartlaub until his passing on May 28, 1999.



Marion was a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church. She was a homemaker, and a secretary with Nationwide Insurance for 13 years.



Marion enjoyed drawing houses and floorplans, and faithfully reading the Bible, and adored her Jack Russell 'Rosie'.



Marion is survived by her children, Kurtis H. Hartlaub and his wife Wanda M. of York, PA, and Karen L. Leiphart and her husband Lloyd G. of Windsor, PA; two grandchildren, Megan Rivera and husband Tristan and Jenna Hartlaub; a brother, Roger Albright of Lebanon, TN; and a sister, Donna Staub of Hanover, PA. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Chase Hartlaub; and a sister, Lucille Leister.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Marion will be held 4:00 PM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Ed Short officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 3:00-4:00 PM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA.



