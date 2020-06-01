Marion Daron
Marion Daron

Spring Grove - Marion E. (Glezman) Daron, age 98, passed away at home on May 30, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Elwood T. Daron, who passed away in 1995.

Marion was born in Hazelton on October 2, 1922 and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Elizabeth (Kerecki) Glezman. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Jefferson. She was also the first cub scout leader in Jefferson, leading 13 cub scouts. She spent 39 years in the poultry business, being the owner and operator of Daron's Poultry Farm.

Marion is survived by her son Robert L. Daron; her 4 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Thomas C. Daron; and her grandson Toby.

The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marion's memory can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 6 York St. Codorus PA 17311.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
