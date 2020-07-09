Marion E. DubsWest York - Marion Eileen Dubs (née Folk), age 71, of West York, died due to complications of Alzheimer's disease in the solace of her residence in York on Friday, July 3, 2020.Born at home in York to the late William C. and Martha M. (Waltemyer) Folk on February 28, 1949, Marion went on to attend William Penn Senior High school.A devoted home maker and wife to Vaughn W. Dubs for over thirty-years, Vaughn and Marion married January 13, 1990. She will be terribly missed by her son David L. Baughman III, and his wife Tabitha; daughters, Stacey Baughman and Laura Keister; nephew David Welsh who she considered a second son. Marion is also survived by a sister, Patricia Welsh, half-brother Ervin C. Flinchbaugh, and his wife Phyllis; as well as four grandchildren, Marrissa Bacon, Bryce Baughman, Aaliyah Phillips, and Richie Ridinger Jr.; and one great-grandson, Maverick.Marion was preceded in death by an infant half-sister named Mary Flinchbaugh.Many lasting friendships were made while Marion was employed with Peter Paul-Cadbury, Family Time Restaurant and L. Morgan Jewlers - both in York. She adored her dogs: Déjà, Chloe and Reggie; enjoyed vacationing at the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, going on cruises and shopping for clothes, shoes and jewelry.Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, York. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. She will be interred at Marburg Memorial Gardens at 2510 Grandview Road, Hanover.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Road, Suite C, York PA 17402.