Marion Esther Amspacher
Shrewsbury - Marion Esther (Brenneman) Amspacher, 87, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Donald W. Amspacher. Born in York, she was the daughter of the late Chauncey Brenneman and Mary (Rohrbaugh) Miller.
She enjoyed reading, word puzzles, and going out to eat. She also loved visits with her family and friends.
Surviving are a daughter, Anna Mae Doyle and her husband Ralph and son, Donald A. Amspacher and his wife Karen; 6 grandchildren, Ralph, Jr., Carla, Alicia, Timothy, Josh and Jacob; 4 great grandchildren Elijah, Noah, Micah, Briar and sister Betty Laughman. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Lori Amspacher and two brothers, Richard Brenneman and Sonnie Brenneman.
All services will be private and held at the convenience of her family. Interment will take place in Bethlehem Steltz Cemetery.
Donations in Marion's memory can be made to: Christ Lutheran Church; 80 South Main St., Loganville, PA 17342.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020