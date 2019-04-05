|
|
Marion L. "Maz" Gohn
Wrightsville - Marion L. "Maz" Gohn, age 91, of Wrightsville, died peacefully, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at ManorCare-York South. Born in Columbia on February 6, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Vera (Hall) Stoutzenberger. Marion was the loving wife of the late C. Dean Gohn, they were married in 1949 by the Reverend C.R. Ness at the former Wrightsville Grace United Methodist Church (now Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church), where she was a life member.
Marion was a graduate of Wrightsville High School, and attended Thompson Business College. She retired from Simon Photo of York. Marion was an active Scout's Den Mother, and Brownie and Girl Scout Leader. At church she was a Sunday School Teacher for many years. Marion was a member of the Syncopation Dance Club, the York Galleria Line Dancers, and the Eastern Senior Center. She was also a member of the Wrightsville Alumni Association.
Marion is survived by her son Randy Gohn of Mount Wolf, her daughters Jo Ann Beck, and her husband Deon of York, Jo Lynn Beltz, wife of the late Theodore Beltz of York, and her loving grandchildren Erin and Kelly Beck of York and Kacey Beltz of Los Angeles, CA.
A graveside service to celebrate Marion's life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00am from Fairview Cemetery, Hellam Street, Wrightsville, with her Pastor Jerry Schmidt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marion's memory may be made to Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church, 404 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019