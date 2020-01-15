|
|
Marion M. Bowman
York Township - Marion Bowman, age 75, died Friday, January 10, at her home in York County, Pennsylvania. Born in the Naval Hospital in Bainbridge, MD during the final years of World War II, Marion spent her youth and young adulthood in Philadelphia with her parents, Albert and Geraldine, and her siblings Margaret, Mary Lou, and Tom. It was in Philadelphia that Marion met and married Harry "Bud" Bowman, her husband of forty-six years until his death in 2013. Marion was a dedicated mother to her three children, Hal, Jamie, and Marya, and was a successful realtor for more than forty years. She enjoyed her profession and the challenges it presented, but she most appreciated the people with whom she worked. Marion was an engaged member of the community, maintaining relationships with numerous charitable, social, and professional organizations. Anyone who knew Marion would tell you that no one was more important to her than her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. In the last years of her life, Marion's courage and considerable strength of character were tested as she dealt with the twin sorrows of burying her husband in 2013 and then her oldest son Hal, who was tragically killed during the San Bernardino terrorist attack in 2015. Marion is survived by her siblings, her son Jamie and his spouse Meta, her daughter Marya and her partner Clint Allen, and her five grandchildren. A time of sharing memories with family and friends will be held from 10-11:00 AM, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. It is the family's request that donations be made to the en lieu of flowers.
KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020