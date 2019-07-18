|
Marjorie Dexheimer
York - Marjorie (Netzel) Dexheimer, York Township, 91, died July 15, 2019. She was the wife of John H. Dexheimer, who died in 2008.
Born December 27, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Walter F. and Clara (Gesteland) Netzel of Crandon, WI.
A 1949 graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Madison, she taught Home Economics in Crandon, WI, Port Huron MI, and Watertown, CT.
While living in Port Huron she was certified in the U. S. Power Squadron, and was a charter member of the Port Huron Toastmistress' International #390.
In Watertown, CT she served as chair of the education committee of the Waterbury Junior Women's Club, and was active in the American Field Service at Watertown High School, as well as at York Suburban High School.
While living in York, PA she was awarded lifetime membership in the York Town Craft Guild where she taught a number of craft classes and achieved state juried status in the PA Guild of Craftsmen. She served as a special docent for the York Co. Heritage Trust.
As a member of the Sons of Norway, Bondelandet Lodge, she served as cultural director. She also belonged to the First Capital chapter of the American Wine Society.
She and her husband traveled to many countries around the world, as well as to many National Parks.
She is survived by her three children, John G. Dexheimer (Lisa) of York, Jean Dudek (Paul), of Bethesda MD, and Susan Dexheimer Ph.D., of Pullman WA, five grand-children, Sara Bryant, Karen Heltzel, Claire Dudek, Max Dudek, and Abby Franklin, and by great-grand-daughter Valera Heltzel. She is also survived by two sisters, Miriam Babula of Monroe, WI and Elysa Rae of York.
She was predeceased by her brother Walter Netzel of Grand Coulee, WA and sister Harriet Bott, LaCrosse, WI.
Following cremation, there will be a memorial service on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the chapel of Country Meadows at Leader Heights 2760 Pine Grove Rd, York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, Planned Parenthood, or Grane Hospice.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 18, 2019