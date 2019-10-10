|
Marjorie E. (Knaub) Rupp
Dallastown - Marjorie E. (Knaub) Rupp, formerly of York, entered in God's Eternal Care on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 3:20 am at Manor Care Dallastown, at the age of 83. She is the wife of Harold E. Rupp, to whom she married on August 15, 1954, celebrating 65 years together.
She was born on June 6, 1936 in Yorkana, and was the daughter of the late Roy S. and Ruth V. (Myers) Knaub. Marjorie graduated from William Penn High School, Class of 1954. She worked as a secretary for the Red Lion Area School District for 15 years and then worked at York Hospital in the admissions department for many years from where she retired. After her retirement, she worked part-time at Manor Care Dallastown, giving four years of service. Marjorie served on the Red Lion Area School Board for four years and on the Elizabethtown Rehabilitation Hospital Board of Directors. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Yorkana for 15 years, where she volunteered with the church custodial services, kitchen help, and with the gardening of the grounds. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, (she made the best fudge ever), doing her own gardening at home; but most of all, enjoyed spending quality time with her family and grandchildren, as well as taking care of them.
Besides her husband, she leaves three daughters, Melinda Daugherty an her husband, David of Abbington, MD; Sharon L. Snyder and her husband, Terry of Red Lion; and Danielle M. Gladfelter and her husband, Todd of York. She has four grandchildren, Kyle Snyder, Samuel Gladfelter, Lydia Gladfelter and Emma Gladfelter; three sisters, MaryAnn Flaharty of York, Yvonne Stein of York, and Gayle Zeigler of York; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her five brothers and three sisters.
A Service of Honor and Praise for Marjorie will begin at 10:30 am on Tuesday, October 15th, at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the funeral home. Her pastor, Rev. Jason P Guillaume, will officiate. Burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Following the graveside service, there will be a luncheon at the Christ United Methodist Church, 5 Main St, Yorkana, PA 17406.
God looked upon his garden and found an empty place. He then looked down up this earth, and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful now, HE ALWAYS TAKES THE BEST.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Christ United Methodist Church of Yorkana, at the address listed above.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019