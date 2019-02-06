|
|
Marjorie J. Fernandes
York - Marjorie Jean Fernandes, 72, of York, passed away Friday, Feb 1, 2019, after an eight month battle with cancer ending at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy.
She will be remembered as a loving spouse to her husband of 54 years. "Marge's" loving and sweet nature, sense of humor, affectionate smile, love for people, family and friends sustained her until the end. She dedicated her life to her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
She was born in Long Beach, California on March 22, 1946, the daughter of Jack and Alma Bright. She was the wife of Antonio Xavier Fernandes, whom she married on October 27, 1964. Together they owned and operated Washington House Photography and Washington House Stock Photo located in Alexandria, VA.
Marjorie is survived by her husband Antonio Xavier Fernandes of York, PA; son, Anthony Fernandes and daughter-in-law Allison Valentine Fernandes of Jupiter, FL, and grandchildren Laurel and Elliott Fernandes of Bloomfield Hills, MI; son, Eric Fernandes and daughter-in-law, Susan Etherington Fernandes, and grandchildren, Jacob, Connor and Courtney Fernandes of Franklin, WI.
Marjorie is also survived by her brother Gerald Bright and sister-in-law Suki Bright of Rome, NY, and nephews William, Benjamin, Brian and Aaron Bright; brother-in-law Francis Fernandes and sister-in-law Mary Fernandes, nephews Russell and Wesley Fernandes of Crawley, England; brother-in-law Joseph Fernandes and sister-in-law Sharon Fernandes of Austin, TX and nephews Paul Fernandes of Centreville, VA, nephew Gabriel Fernandes and niece Meghan Fernandes Wyse of Austin, TX, and nephew Zachary Fernandes of Garmisch, Germany. Additionally, Marjorie is survived by her brother-in-law, Herman Fernandes and sister-in-law Margaret Fernandes and niece Christine Fernandes and nephew Joseph Fernandes of Alexandria, VA.
A Mass honoring the passing of Marjorie Jean Fernandes will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Immaculate Conception-St. Mary's Church 309 S George Street, York, PA. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019