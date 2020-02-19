|
|
Marjorie P. Pfleegor
York - Marjorie P. (Baker) Pfleegor of York, 80, entered into rest on February 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late William T. Pfleegor. Born on December 25, 1939, Marjorie was the daughter of the late Samuel and Elise (Reeser) Baker.
Marjorie leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Sally Rorapaugh, Mary Pfleegor and Betty Pfleegor; a son, Tom Pfleegor and wife Joy; grandchildren, Tavia, Aleena, Josh, Tisha and Tasha; four great-grandchildren and a host of family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12 noon at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York. Pastor Adrian Boxley will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. - 12 noon. Burial will immediately follow the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020