Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Pfleegor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie P. Pfleegor


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie P. Pfleegor Obituary
Marjorie P. Pfleegor

York - Marjorie P. (Baker) Pfleegor of York, 80, entered into rest on February 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late William T. Pfleegor. Born on December 25, 1939, Marjorie was the daughter of the late Samuel and Elise (Reeser) Baker.

Marjorie leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Sally Rorapaugh, Mary Pfleegor and Betty Pfleegor; a son, Tom Pfleegor and wife Joy; grandchildren, Tavia, Aleena, Josh, Tisha and Tasha; four great-grandchildren and a host of family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12 noon at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York. Pastor Adrian Boxley will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. - 12 noon. Burial will immediately follow the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -