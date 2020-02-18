|
Marjorie S. Moul Myers
York - Marjorie S. Moul Myers, 84, of York died February 14, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late G. Scott Moul and the late Barry Myers.
Born March 10, 1935 in Cross Roads, she was the daughter of the late William and Sarah (Rollman) Saylor.
For several years, Marjorie served her congregation, Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses, Red Lion, as a full time preacher. She also helped on various building projects for the Kingdom Hall.
Marjorie was a 1953 graduate of Red Lion Senior High School. She was a caretaker at Jessica and Friends Community. She enjoyed traveling the country, cooking, sewing, and collecting cookbooks. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Khristine H. Lehman of York and Mickey Nance of Wrightsville; 4 sons, George Moul of Windsor, Keith Moul of York, Daniel Moul of Boston, Mass., and James Moul of Fredericksburg, VA; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and 4 siblings, Norma High, William Saylor, and Ann Umholtz all of Tyrone, and Fawn McCallister of Cross Roads. She was preceded in death by 2 sons, William Moul and G. Scott Moul, II.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Yorkana Congregation of Jehovah's Witnessess, 4054 Park Lane, York, PA 17406. Officiating will be Elder Lester Deimler.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020