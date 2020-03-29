|
Mark A. Foreman
Dover - Mark A. Foreman, 63, passed away peacefully March 27, 2020. Mark was the son of the late Mary Belle (Ziegler) Foreman and Harold F. Foreman.
He was born in Ellwood City, PA and was raised in Harmony, PA. He graduated from Seneca Valley High School and the University of Pittsburgh. Mark was a Pennsylvania licensed Civil Engineer and was most proud of his employment with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) where he travelled to disaster areas around the world.
Mark took pleasure in his many family, friends, acquaintances and relatives. He was always looking for the next culinary delight to experience. He enjoyed collecting baseball caps from the Kanas City Royals and T-Bones, York Revolution and West Point Black Knights and many more from his travels.
He is survived by his sister, Susan Foreman (Cecilia Flyzik) of Vernon, NY; his stepson, William Hagarman of Dover; and his step-grandchildren, Michael and Noah.
Mark's family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at DaVita Dialysis Center, St. Charles Way, York; ManorCare Health Services South, York; White Rose Ambulance; Grane Hospice Care, York; and WellSpan York Hospital.
Due to the public health conditions, restrictions and CDC recommendations, there will be no public service. Mark will be laid to rest in Dover Union Cemetery. Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover, PA is serving his family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the (https://www.kidney.org/donation) or the (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate).
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020