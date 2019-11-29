Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Mark Allen Morris Jr. Obituary
Mark Allen Morris, Jr.

York - Mark Allen Morris, Jr., age 36, of York, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born in Baltimore on October 27, 1983, he was the son of Martha Ann Carneal, and her companion Harold Lloyd with whom he resided and Mark Allen Morris, Sr. of Baltimore.

Mark was a cook for Kelly's Inn, York. He was an avid Raiders football fan and also an avid AEW wrestling fan. He was a loving brother to Trisha, Amy, and Ashley Morris of York, a loving grandson of Louise Novak, and her companion William E. Frank of Baltimore, and a loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.

A viewing for Mark will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00pm at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
