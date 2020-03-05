|
Mark C. Johnson
Leesburg, VA - Mark C. Johnson of Leesburg, VA passed away on February 25, 2020, at the age of 58. Mark grew up in York, PA. He is survived by his parents, Mary and J.D. Johnson of York, PA, six siblings, and three children: Spencer Johnson, Kelsey Kish, and Conner Johnson.
Mark was a beloved and dedicated family man, friend, and colleague who always put the happiness and well-being of others before him. He had a tremendous sense of humor, an exceptional moral compass, and great humility. These qualities endeared him to all who knew him. If you were lucky enough to have known him, you have at least one story about how he made you laugh, told you who or what you looked like, helped you out, or simplified a problem for you. Done!
In addition to his dedication to family, Mark loved to hunt and loved to observe wild life whether it was a white tail deer grazing on his property in Leesburg or hawks perched on trees in the landscape as he was driving. He shared his love of hunting and wildlife with many friends over the years, and he will be remembered for this passion.
Mark graduated from Indiana University Pennsylvania, and in 1985 moved to the Washington DC area to pursue a career in sales, which started with selling fax machines for Panafax. In 1989, he joined Oracle and had a 30-year career building and ultimately leading The Public Sector Sales Organization. The success of Oracle and the people he worked with and led was his life's mission.
Mark leaves behind a great legacy of unforgettable love, generosity, loyalty, and humor. He will be greatly missed.
The family will celebrate his life on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, VA: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. visitation and 2:00 p.m. ceremony.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020