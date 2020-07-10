1/
Wyatte, Mississippi - Mark Christopher "Max" Leash, 58, of Wyatte, Mississippi, formerly of York, passed away July 8, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stewart and Betty Leash; sister, Marcia Leash; and brothers, Steven Leash and Allen Leash. He is survived by his sisters, Marjorie Rickrode of North Carolina; Janice Finnegan of Wyatte, Mississippi, and Diane Allison of Wyatte, Mississippi; brother, Clarence Leash of Oregon; and many nieces and nephews. Services were held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Wyatte Baptist Church in Wyatte, Mississippi. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Mount Rose Cemetery in York. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
