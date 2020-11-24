Mark CunninghamStewartstown - Mark passed after a long and unexpected illness on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at age 60. He was surrounded by a phenomenal medical team who had become a second family at UMMC.Mark was a Penn State University graduate and worked as a structural engineer in Baltimore at McLaren Engineering. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his beautiful grandchildren, wife, and son.Mark was an exceptional son, father, husband, big brother, and friend. He loved to cook, watch movies, and spend time at his home with his family. His presence will be deeply missed by many. He is survived by a huge and loving family, along with many friends and colleagues: Wife Diane Cunningham; Son-Matthew Cunningham, Daughter-in-law Jacki Cunningham; Parents- Evelyn Cunningham and Joseph E. Cunningham; Siblings- Andrew Cunningham and his wife Karen, Joseph G. Cunningham and his wife Katrina, Charlotte (Cunningham) Albert and her husband Brian; Grandchildren: William and Ellie Cunningham; Niece and Nephews: Brittney Balbier, Christopher Balbier, Dylan Cunningham, Benjamin Cunningham, Sam Bennett, and Luke Cunningham.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Animal Rescue Inc. 2 Heritage Farm Dr. New Freedom, PA 17349.A private service will be held for his family at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., Stewartstown PA.