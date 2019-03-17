Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Hellam Street
Wrightsville, PA 17368
(717) 252-1313
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Kinard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark E. Kinard


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark E. Kinard Obituary
Mark E. Kinard

Red Lion - Mark E. Kinard, 66, husband of Gail (Minnich) Kinard, died March 13, 2019. Born in York on December 31, 1952, the son of the late George, Sr. and Florence (Uffleman) Kinard. Mark was a truck driver for County Line Quarry. He enjoyed gardening, working on cars, and his cats.

Mark is survived by his daughters Rebecca Allen (David), Karen Kinard (Keith Duncan), and Theresa Frey, his brother George, Jr. "Ken" Kinard (Denise), and his grandchildren Emily, Haley, Andrew, and Eric. He was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Morgan.

Private services for Mark will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Mark's memory may be made to the SPCA of York County, www.ycspca.org.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Home, Wrightsville. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now