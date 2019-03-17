|
|
Mark E. Kinard
Red Lion - Mark E. Kinard, 66, husband of Gail (Minnich) Kinard, died March 13, 2019. Born in York on December 31, 1952, the son of the late George, Sr. and Florence (Uffleman) Kinard. Mark was a truck driver for County Line Quarry. He enjoyed gardening, working on cars, and his cats.
Mark is survived by his daughters Rebecca Allen (David), Karen Kinard (Keith Duncan), and Theresa Frey, his brother George, Jr. "Ken" Kinard (Denise), and his grandchildren Emily, Haley, Andrew, and Eric. He was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Morgan.
Private services for Mark will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Mark's memory may be made to the SPCA of York County, www.ycspca.org.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Home, Wrightsville. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019