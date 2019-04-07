Services
Saint John the Baptist Church
315 North Constitution Avenue
New Freedom, PA 17349
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church
New Freedom, PA
Mark Francis Perry Obituary
Mark Francis Perry

Stewartstown - Mark Francis Perry, 66, of Stewartstown, PA died Saturday, February 23, 2019 of complications from a stroke. Mark was a retired Postmaster of almost 35 years. He was very proud of his profession. Mark was very active in his community and church. His many volunteer activities made him a beloved figure in his Community.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 13 at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in New Freedom, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John the Baptist Catholic School, 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom, PA 17349 or the Comprehensive Transplant Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital online giving.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
