Mark H. Phillips
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark H. Phillips

York - Mark Howard Phillips, 51, entered into rest on June 5, 2020. He was the loving companion of Caryn McCullough. Born in Columbia, Pa, on September 23, 1968, he was the son of Wanda L. (Sullivan) Penn and the late John H. Phillips, Sr.

In addition to his companion, Caryn, and mom, Wanda, Mark leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Stephanie and Sabrina Phillips; a son, Trevor Scheivert; a sister, Wanda M. Phillips; a brother, John H. Phillips, Jr; two granddaughters; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John H. Phillips, Sr.,; a brother, John D. Phillips, Sr., and a grandmother, Annie B. Ruppert.

In his memory a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 5 p.m., at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market St, York. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved