Mark H. Phillips



York - Mark Howard Phillips, 51, entered into rest on June 5, 2020. He was the loving companion of Caryn McCullough. Born in Columbia, Pa, on September 23, 1968, he was the son of Wanda L. (Sullivan) Penn and the late John H. Phillips, Sr.



In addition to his companion, Caryn, and mom, Wanda, Mark leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Stephanie and Sabrina Phillips; a son, Trevor Scheivert; a sister, Wanda M. Phillips; a brother, John H. Phillips, Jr; two granddaughters; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John H. Phillips, Sr.,; a brother, John D. Phillips, Sr., and a grandmother, Annie B. Ruppert.



In his memory a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 5 p.m., at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market St, York. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









