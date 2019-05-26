Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Viewing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Hutchinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Hutchinson


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Hutchinson Obituary
Mark Hutchinson

Felton - Mark A. Hutchinson, 56 of North Hopewell Twp. passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his residence.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, with a viewing from 12:00-1:30 p.m. Pastor Rod Anderson will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.

Mark was born in Elkton, MD on November 7, 1962, the son of the late Elmer and Helen (Miller) Hutchinson. He was the owner and operator of Hutch Masonry of Felton.

Mark loved hunting and fishing. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Ravens Fan. He enjoyed playing softball, attending concerts, and spending time with his grandson, Ayden.

Mark leaves a daughter, Kayla L. Hutchinson of North Carolina; three sons, Cory A. Billett and his wife April of Brogue, Kyle A. Hutchinson of Wrightsville, and Kevin A. Hutchinson of Red Lion; a grandson, Ayden Hutchinson; three brothers, Elmer "Buddy" Hutchinson, Robert Hutchinson, and Rick Hutchinson; two sisters, Joyce Parise and Lori Snyder; a cousin, Bob Couce, an aunt Mildred Couce; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his aunt Virginia Crotty who loved him dearly. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now