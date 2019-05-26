|
|
Mark Hutchinson
Felton - Mark A. Hutchinson, 56 of North Hopewell Twp. passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his residence.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, with a viewing from 12:00-1:30 p.m. Pastor Rod Anderson will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.
Mark was born in Elkton, MD on November 7, 1962, the son of the late Elmer and Helen (Miller) Hutchinson. He was the owner and operator of Hutch Masonry of Felton.
Mark loved hunting and fishing. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Ravens Fan. He enjoyed playing softball, attending concerts, and spending time with his grandson, Ayden.
Mark leaves a daughter, Kayla L. Hutchinson of North Carolina; three sons, Cory A. Billett and his wife April of Brogue, Kyle A. Hutchinson of Wrightsville, and Kevin A. Hutchinson of Red Lion; a grandson, Ayden Hutchinson; three brothers, Elmer "Buddy" Hutchinson, Robert Hutchinson, and Rick Hutchinson; two sisters, Joyce Parise and Lori Snyder; a cousin, Bob Couce, an aunt Mildred Couce; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his aunt Virginia Crotty who loved him dearly. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 26, 2019