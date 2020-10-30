1/
Mark T. Grace
Mark T. Grace

York New Salem - Mark T. Grace, 62, entered into rest Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital.

Born in York on June 22, 1958, Mark was the son of the son of the late Edward and Doris (Fackler) Grace.

Mark was a 22 year Veteran in the United States Navy. He served in South America, UK, Middle East, Italy and the Indian Ocean. He also served on many ships and received 30 medals in all of his career.

Mark is survived by siblings Jeffrey Grace and wife Sonia of Dover, Cecilia Harvey and husband Blair of York New Salem, David Grace and wife Betsy of York, and William Grace and wife Faye of Fredericksburg, VA; stepdaughter Chelsea Pederson of TX.

A viewing will be held 9-10:00am Monday, November 2nd at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. York. The service will begin at 10:00am with Rev. Bill Schutt officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Loganville, where military rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Wounded Warriors Foundation. woundedwarriorproject.org.








Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
