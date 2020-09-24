Markwood (Mark) C. Albright



Dunedin, FL - Markwood passed away on Sept.7, 2020 at the age of 82 a Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, Fla .He was born March 24,1938 and was the husband of Linda {Kraft} Albright whom he was married to for 52 years.



In addition to his wife he is survived by three children John, Markwood, and Tabatha Sutton He has 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.



Mark retired from BAE Systems were he worked for 19 years as a inspector. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve for 8 years and the P.A. National Guard of York in Transportation. He was an active member of the Strinestown Church in Manchester. There was no service at his request. Burial will be done by family only.









