|
|
Marlan I. Dutterer
Hanover - Marlan I. Dutterer, 78, of Hanover, husband of Judith B. Dutterer, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on Sunday, February 8, 1942 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Ivan Clayton and Romaine Braun Dutterer. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, George Wisner. A proud US Army veteran, he was a 1960 graduate of Eichelberger High School and a member of the 1959 undefeated football team. He later received his Bachelor's degree in history from Syracuse University where he played football all four years. Mr. Dutterer went on to work as an Estimator at Ivan C. Dutterer, Inc. for 50 years, where he served as Vice President. He was a member of St. David's (Sherman) United Church of Christ and enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching all Philadelphia sports teams, and coaching Small Fry football and baseball.
In addition to his wife of 56 years, survivors include, two sons, John A. Dutterer and his wife, Lisa, of NJ and James D. Dutterer; three grandchildren, Jacob, Madeline, and Brianna Dutterer; two sisters-in-law, Darlene Wisner and Joan Grim and her husband, Gerald; numerous nieces and nephews; a brother; and a sister.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020