Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
York - Marlene A. (Jones) Cramer, aged 81, from York, PA went from home to be with her Lord on March 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving, devoted husband and family.

Marlene was born on April 7, 1937 in York and was the oldest daughter of the late Harry R. Jones and Ruth A. (Waltemeyer) Jones. She had two younger sisters.

Marlene worked at Faith Evangelical Church as a secretary and later retired from United Defense Credit Union, where she was the manager.

Marlene was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and was the Matriarch of her family. Marlene was an amazing cook and loved her Johnny Mathis music.

Marlene was preceded in death by her son Terry Fantom.

Marlene is survived by her sisters, Norma Jean Heiland and her husband Gary, and Carol Lee Byer and her husband Gordie. Marlene also leaves behind her husband of 51 years, George L. Cramer and her children Debra R. Fantom, Jeffrey L. Fantom, Daniel R. Fantom, Beth A. Rivera, Diane L. Feroce, April M. Bowser, and Carol J. Lage. Marlene also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, in addition to many nieces and nephews and a host of family friends.

Marlene was well-loved and left behind a legacy of family.

A viewing will be from 1-2pm Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at The John W. Keffer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York. The funeral service will begin at 2:00pm, and burial will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
