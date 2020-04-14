|
|
Marlene Ayers
Spring Grove - Marlene A. (Miller) Ayers, age 78, passed away on April 11, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Harrisburg. She was the loving wife of CH Ayers; together they shared over 12 years of marriage.
Marlene was born in Jackson Township on January 6, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Mary A. (Hoover) Miller and William M. Miller. She retired from Insulation Applicators of York after 41 years of service. She was an amazing cook and loved shopping with her daughters and sisters. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the happiest spending time with family.
In addition to her husband CH; she is survived by her 3 children; Roxanne Miller Toomey, Jessica Yohe Heaps, and Wade Miller and wife Teri; her 4 grandsons Zachary Toomey, Skylar Toomey, Gary Madigan, and Seth Miller; and 4 great grandchildren; 3 step-children Michael Ayers and wife Helen, Marlon Ayers and wife Creeda and Marsha Knaub and husband Thomas; 9 step grandchildren and numerous step great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Ethel Donner; her brother Wayne Miller and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her twin sister Charlene Miller and her sisters Lauretta Sterner, Mildred Krout and Janet Miller; her brothers Elwood Miller and Glenn Miller and a son-in-law Evan Yohe.
Due to the COVID-19 Guidelines, services are being held privately by the family with interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Spring Grove. Funeral services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Harrisburg PA 17112
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020