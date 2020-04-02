|
Marlene Dubbs
Spring Grove - Marlene Faye (Smith) Dubbs, age 75, passed away on April 2, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Shrewsbury. She was the loving wife of Edward H. Dubbs; together they shared over 57 years of marriage.
Marlene was born in Glen Rock on October 28, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Walter C. and Jennie L. (Thomas) Smith. She graduated from Susquehannock High School in 1962. She worked a short while at Glen Rock sewing factory and was a homemaker. Marlene loved her family very much and she loved spending time with them. She enjoyed playing cards and lottery tickets and also loved orchids and watching hummingbirds.
In addition to her husband Edward, she is survived by her daughters Luann Markle and husband Scott, Cindy Harbaugh and husband Guy, and Julie Yoho and husband Dave; her grandchildren Seth and wife Devon, Dusty, Heather and husband Ryan, and Hunter and her great grandchildren Jayse, Jackson and Harmony. She is also survived by her sisters Glenda Smith and husband Bill, Janice Miller and husband Fred, Phyllis Baugher and husband Raymond, Bonnie Kuhn and husband Dave and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Carolyn Rehmeyer and her husband Bob.
Due to the Covid 19 Guidelines, a graveside service will be held privately by the family at St. Peter Lischey's Cemetery in Spring Grove under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020