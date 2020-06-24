Marlene E. Saylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene E. Saylor

East Manchester Twp. - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester. Viewing will be 10-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Strinestown Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved