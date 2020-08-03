Marlene G. Ambrose
York - Marlene Grace (Otto) Ambrose, 88, of York, entered into rest 7:11 P.M. Saturday August 1st 2020 at ManorCare South surrounded by family, following a lengthy illness.
She was a 1948 graduate of Our Lady of Mount Carmel high school in Altoona P.A.
Mrs. Ambrose retired as a supervisor for Danskin Inc. after 35 years of service
She was born August 2nd 1931 in Altoona P.A. the daughter of the late Margaret Louise Capece
She was the wife of the late Lee M. Ambrose Sr. married 50 years February 26th after getting married after only 2 weeks of meeting.
Preceded in death by son Lee M. Ambrose Jr. and wife, Sherry.
Survived by son Norman E. Ambrose and wife, Michelle.
She had 3 grandchildren Kristin Smith and husband, Mitchell, Brandon Ambrose and wife, Amanda, Kevin Ambrose and fiancé, Brianna Muncy.
She had 6 great grandchildren, Isaiah Smith, Tyler Smith, Aidan Smith, Trey Ambrose, Carter Ambrose, Runick Smith all of York P.A.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago IL, 60601
There will be a graveside service at Prospect Hill Cemetery Wednesday, August 5th at 11:15am with Fr. Jonathan Kuchinski from St. Mary's Catholic Church in York as officiant. Those wishing to attend should meet at the Pennsylvania Ave. entrance.