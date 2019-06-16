|
Marlene J. Gutshall
York - Marlene Jeanetta Gutshall (Jones), 80, passed away peacefully at the York Hospital on June 15, 2019. Born in York county, she was the daughter of the late Sterling and Delores Jones (Kashner).
Marlene was the wife of the late Gary Gutshall who passed away in 1990 and the former wife of the late Lloyd (Skip) Lauer.
Marlene was a homemaker and a waitress before she retired. She loved life. Spending time with her family, dancing, camping, traveling, playing scrabble, socializing with her friends and spending time at her beach trailer, "Marlene's Dream". In Marlene's earlier years, she was always positive and was open to doing new things. Later in life, Marlene had an incredible will and drive which was evident in how she persevered the last years of her life with severe COPD.
Marlene will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her five children; Shawn J L. Lauer, Middletown, Lisa A. Gladfelter and husband Chauncey, Red Lion, Marc A. Lauer and companion Celeste Robinson, Littlestown, Lance M. Lauer, Manchester, and Kyle D. Lauer and wife Candy, York. She had 7 grandchildren; April (Frey) Seredych, Katrina (Lauer) Rivera, Kylynn Lauer, Erica (Lauer) Pavusek, Tara Lauer, Samantha Lauer, Mitchell Lauer. Marlene had 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is survived by a loving brother, Sterling Jones and sister Joann Sweitzer (Jones) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Jones and Larry (Butchie) Jones.
Marlene was well-loved and left behind a legacy of family.
A visitation for Marlene will be held from 10-11am on Wednesday, June 19 at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York. The service will begin at 11:00am at the funeral home.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 16, 2019