Marlene Mae ChapmanRed Lion - Marlene Mae Chapman, 85, of Red Lion, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Rev. Jack Clyde Chapman Sr. who died on January 4, 2017. Born in Chardon, OH, Marlene was the daughter of the late Elmer and Lottie (McNish) McGurer. She was known as a pastor's wife, a nurse, and a bus driver…but there was so much more to this extraordinary woman. She faithfully served beside her husband as a pastor's wife for 42 years, speaking into the lives of many. She was a member of Glenview Alliance Church since 2003 where she remained active, serving in different capacities. She was incredible encourager to all, an excellent listener, a prayer warrior, loved spending time with family and friends, and a faithful follower of her Savior and Lord - Jesus Christ.Surviving are three children, Charlotte Dively and her husband, Ronald E. of Baltimore, Md., Rochelle Kauffman (late husband Paul Kauffman Jr.), of York, Jack C. Chapman Jr. and his wife, Kristi of Red Lion, and a son-in-law, widower of her late daughter, Lynette Norris, Rev. Dr. Jeff Norris of Buckhannon, WV; grandchildren, Christy Talmadge, Tammie Costello, Jennifer Arisman, William Norris, Jackie Kauffman, Robert Kauffman, Megan Landis, and Heidi Chapman; great grandchildren, Luke, Haley and Ashton Talmadge; Makayla, Carly and Dominic Talmadge; Annabella, Phillip, Eden and Tallia Norris; Ella Arisman.There will be a public viewing on Monday, August 31, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Glenview Alliance Church, 10037 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock, PA 17327, with a funeral service starting at 12 noon. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York, directly following the service. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing to keep everyone safe. Should friends desire to make memorial contributions, they may be sent to The Christian and Missionary Alliance earmarked, "The Great Commission Fund", 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of Stewartstown is assisting the family with the arrangements.